Redd (RDD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,618.77 or 0.99961338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00073509 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00025845 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.08 or 0.00468559 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001237 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

