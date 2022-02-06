Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) PT Lowered to $5.00

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BTIG Research from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RDBX. assumed coverage on shares of Redbox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Redbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDBX opened at 2.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 7.43. Redbox has a 1-year low of 2.00 and a 1-year high of 27.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Redbox stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

About Redbox

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

