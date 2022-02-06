Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,331 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $378,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NYSE:O opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.90.

The business also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

