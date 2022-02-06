Raymond James Raises Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $37.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.71. Mplx has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $34.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,944,300.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,561,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,492,000 after acquiring an additional 848,900 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,523,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares during the period. Finally, RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.