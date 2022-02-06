Raymond James Cuts Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$3.00

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

TSE:YGR opened at C$1.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.59.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.180973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Grant Evaskevich acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,998,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,008,156.32.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

