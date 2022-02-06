Raymond James Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dye & Durham in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DND. boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.80.

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$29.01 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$28.87 and a 1 year high of C$53.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.72.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$112.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

