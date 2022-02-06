Raymond James Analysts Give Opsens (CVE:OPS) a C$6.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Opsens (CVE:OPS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of CVE:OPS opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. Opsens has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total value of C$103,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,800.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

