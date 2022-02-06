Raymond James Analysts Give Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) a $70.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.90.

NYSE BIP opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

