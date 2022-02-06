Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Gap Up to $12.49

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $13.26. Rattler Midstream shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 6,374 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $96.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.61 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 793.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 444,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 306,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 205,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

