Rate3 (RTE) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rate3 has a market cap of $134,138.85 and $14,674.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

