Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading 7.7% Higher

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) traded up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 50,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.78.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $891,000.
About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
