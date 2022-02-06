Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $891,000.
Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Rani Therapeutics
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
