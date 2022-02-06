Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.63. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $102.96 and a 52-week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,745,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

