Rainicorn (RAINI) Reaches Market Cap of $38.53 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $38.53 million and approximately $256,412.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0792 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.22 or 0.07269912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00053927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,536.41 or 1.00147160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006573 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

