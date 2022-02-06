Rage Fan Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,122.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $447,100.88 and $8,122.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00051339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.05 or 0.07244487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00056405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,389.46 or 0.99780520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars.

