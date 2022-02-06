RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.57.
Shares of RADA stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $466.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.80.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
