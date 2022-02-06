RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.57.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of RADA stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $466.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.