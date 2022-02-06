R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stake Raised by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,089 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM accounts for about 2.1% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $25,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $32,511,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at $23,505,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in R1 RCM by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,405,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $23.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

