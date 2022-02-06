Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Lowered to $145.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DGX. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $134.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 117,952 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.