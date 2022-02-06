Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY22 guidance to $8.65-9.35 EPS.

NYSE DGX traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.05. 1,243,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,684. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.90 and its 200-day moving average is $149.81. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

