Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $56.47 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $56,473,000. Netflix comprises 2.1% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

NFLX stock opened at $410.17 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $545.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.31. The firm has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

