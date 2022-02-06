Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 15,977 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,977 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,739 shares of company stock valued at $8,075,755 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.