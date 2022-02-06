Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 410,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,632,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 25,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $53.00 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $297.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.