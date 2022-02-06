Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,728,000 after acquiring an additional 350,693 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,322,000 after acquiring an additional 217,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.23 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.