Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Barclays

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.64.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Qorvo by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after buying an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,968,000 after buying an additional 120,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

