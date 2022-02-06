Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,315 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Qorvo worth $37,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $131.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

