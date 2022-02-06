Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Raised by Analyst

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

ALGM opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 1.78. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $75,315.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $76,586.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,642. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth $104,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.