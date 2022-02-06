Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Boosted by KeyCorp

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 2.44.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,076 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 138.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

