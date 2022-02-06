Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day moving average of $171.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 127.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after buying an additional 89,979 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 96.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.