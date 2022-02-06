Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for H&R Block, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 139.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,143.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 174.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,873,000 after acquiring an additional 835,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after acquiring an additional 811,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth $12,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

