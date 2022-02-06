Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

SBUX stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.