Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NXPI opened at $198.12 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.83.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

