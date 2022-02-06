Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $4.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.64. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $70.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,716,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,855,000 after acquiring an additional 166,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.