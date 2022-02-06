Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Boston Scientific by 17.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 14.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.