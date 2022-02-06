Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

GILD opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,509,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,634,000 after acquiring an additional 942,147 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 461,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 45,683 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

