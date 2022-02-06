Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Equity Residential Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

EQR opened at $90.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $63.82 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,508. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

