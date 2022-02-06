Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for O-I Glass, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for O-I Glass in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Truist Financial also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

