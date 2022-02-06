PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PulteGroup by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.