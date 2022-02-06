PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of PTC worth $19,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 262.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in PTC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 134,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,364 shares of company stock worth $4,601,562 over the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

