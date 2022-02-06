Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) vs. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Head to Head Review

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prosperity Bancshares and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 2 1 0 2.33

Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $86.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.95%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.19 billion 5.78 $519.30 million $5.62 13.25 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $354.97 million 5.89 $124.40 million $2.18 16.45

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida. Prosperity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 43.75% 8.21% 1.42% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 35.05% 10.93% 1.43%

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The company was founded by Tracy T. Rudolph in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.