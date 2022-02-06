ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBSFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($20.22) to €14.00 ($15.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $5.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

