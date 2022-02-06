Profund Advisors LLC Sells 865 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $1,405,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 737,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $7,641,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.