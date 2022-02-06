Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,750 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,331 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,237 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $113.70 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $116.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

