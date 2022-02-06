Profund Advisors LLC Sells 662 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $200.95 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.90.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

