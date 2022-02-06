Profund Advisors LLC Sells 26,392 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,392 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $210.35 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.88 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

