Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Trading Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. 73,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.95.

About Profound Medical (CVE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

