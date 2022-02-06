Principal Financial Group (PFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PFG stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $77.68.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

