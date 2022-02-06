Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,272 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,377,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 112,129 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.73.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.