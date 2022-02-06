Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Vuzix by 43.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 1,131.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 280,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter worth about $123,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter worth about $145,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 2,500 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.29.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 191.37%. The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

