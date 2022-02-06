Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paya were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYA. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Paya by 19.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paya by 25.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYA shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

Paya stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

