Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth about $94,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Conduent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

CNDT stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $985.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.58 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

